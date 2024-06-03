Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.46

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.39. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 698,320 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gerdau

Gerdau Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth $856,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter worth $274,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 1,475.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 321,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 233,911.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550,300 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.