Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Up 5.5% in May

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 3.3 %

OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Geely Automobile Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.5133 dividend. This is an increase from Geely Automobile’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

