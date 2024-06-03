GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GEV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.90.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GEV stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.69. The company had a trading volume of 868,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,888,621. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $182.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

