Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $203,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 59.2% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,732 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 23,291 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTES traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

