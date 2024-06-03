Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,031. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $580,727.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,026,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $580,727.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613,066 shares in the company, valued at $275,026,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,931,333 shares of company stock worth $99,285,698. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 172.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

