Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,031. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.27.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 91.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 172.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Garrett Motion
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Premium Retailers Thriving on Growing DTC Channel Business
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Dollar General Bulls Say Here and No Further: The Bottom Is In
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- GameStop Roars Near 100% as Roaring Kitty Posts Massive Position
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.