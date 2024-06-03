GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Raised to $27.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.51.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GAP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. GAP’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GAP by 37.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

