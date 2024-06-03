GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 25%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 94,971,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 16,184,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GME

GameStop Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,446.72 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $746,615.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GameStop by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 11.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after buying an additional 243,608 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.