GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Up 6.2% in May

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 64,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get GameStop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GameStop

GameStop Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GME traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,174,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,618,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,157.58 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GameStop has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $136,730.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $515,995.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,421 shares of company stock valued at $288,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in GameStop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,316,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,608 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in GameStop by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.