Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Up 5.8% in May

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 17.9% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 574,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Funko Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,627. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Funko in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares in the company, valued at $547,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,223 shares of company stock worth $249,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth about $8,693,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 698.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

