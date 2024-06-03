Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FULC shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FULC

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $487.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.35.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.