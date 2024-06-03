FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 7%

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.95. 204,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 941,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -6.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

