FTAI Aviation’s (FTAI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.59.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

