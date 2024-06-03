Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,192 shares of company stock worth $1,307,811. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.57. 640,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.15 and a beta of 1.33. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $132.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

