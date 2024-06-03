Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 5,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,192 shares of company stock worth $1,307,811. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.
NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.57. 640,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.15 and a beta of 1.33. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $132.84.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
