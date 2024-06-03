Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,920,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 24,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.3 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,585,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,373,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

