Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 325,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $31,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.84. 20,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.61 and a 1 year high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.64 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

