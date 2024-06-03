Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,502,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the April 30th total of 2,267,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Price Performance
FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during midday trading on Monday. Fortnox AB has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortnox AB (publ)
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.