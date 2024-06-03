Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. 876,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Fortis has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

