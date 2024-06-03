Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 12.8% in May

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Forte Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

FBRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. 16,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,524. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FBRX shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences comprises 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

