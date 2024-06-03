Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Formula One Group Stock Up 1.9 %

FWONK stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,223,307 shares of company stock valued at $172,410,371 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 107,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

