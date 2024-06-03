First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,819,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 1,685,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Mining Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:FFMGF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 340,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About First Mining Gold

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

