First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $32.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

