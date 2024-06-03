Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 325.0 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FCMGF stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

