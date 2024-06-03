Finepoint Capital LP Buys 171,500 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Finepoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the quarter. Morphic makes up approximately 4.1% of Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Finepoint Capital LP’s holdings in Morphic were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,880,000 after acquiring an additional 115,975 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,531. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.49. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $63.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

