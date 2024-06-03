Financial Review: First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) vs. Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Bancshares and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.00%. Given First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

70.0% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Bancshares and Solera National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $387.64 million 2.01 $75.46 million $2.52 9.92 Solera National Bancorp $65.19 million 0.62 $16.66 million $3.47 2.71

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 20.00% 9.73% 1.14% Solera National Bancorp 21.95% N/A N/A

Summary

First Bancshares beats Solera National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes, construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers online internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant services, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company operates full-service banking and financial service offices, motor bank facility, and loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

