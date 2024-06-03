Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 2,330 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. 57,205,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,322,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

