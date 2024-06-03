Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases 2,025 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,273. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

