Financial Partners Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,032,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 74,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 19,932,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,629. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

