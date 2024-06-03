Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,443 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,411,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,601. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

