Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.99

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.89, with a volume of 25728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

