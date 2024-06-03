Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $177.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00051392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017347 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.