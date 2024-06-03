Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.94 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and $92,632.47 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00011810 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001295 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,254.01 or 0.99994175 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00011944 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00110001 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004051 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,417,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,158,550 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9625484 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $30,007.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

