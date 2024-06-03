Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 105,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 100% compared to the typical daily volume of 52,607 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. 185,457,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,775,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $117.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 5.65.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.