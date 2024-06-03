Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,478,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,251. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $250.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.78.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
