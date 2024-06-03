Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,478,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.1 %

FN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,251. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.99. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $250.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.78.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.