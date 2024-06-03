Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Short Interest Update

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 12,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.15. 1,926,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after buying an additional 1,877,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

