Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,101,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 269,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 253,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

EE stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $17.75. 56,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,571. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.31. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

