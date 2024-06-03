Evercore ISI Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.79.

CRM stock opened at $234.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

