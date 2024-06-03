Evercore ISI Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $274.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $274.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BURL. Bank of America upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.9 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $240.05 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

