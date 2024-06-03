European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $688.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 5.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 16.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 13.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,745,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

