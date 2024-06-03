Estabrook Capital Management Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Estabrook Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.00. 636,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.39 and its 200-day moving average is $326.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

