Estabrook Capital Management Sells 600 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 232,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,236. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

