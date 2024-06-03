Estabrook Capital Management Sells 477 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.1% of Estabrook Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE CVX traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

