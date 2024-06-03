Estabrook Capital Management Sells 390 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Estabrook Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DOV traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.22. The stock had a trading volume of 717,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,975. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $188.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.