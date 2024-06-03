Estabrook Capital Management Sells 288 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $64,215,464.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares in the company, valued at $42,144,629,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,631,147 shares of company stock worth $557,995,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,530,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,485,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

