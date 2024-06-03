Estabrook Capital Management Sells 2,050 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Estabrook Capital Management lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.1% of Estabrook Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

