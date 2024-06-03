ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Short Interest Up 15.1% in May

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 529,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ESAB alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in ESAB by 302.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ESAB by 55.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.82. The company had a trading volume of 527,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,610. ESAB has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.