Ergo Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Ergo has a market capitalization of $89.46 million and $603,557.82 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,067.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.44 or 0.00675331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00120306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00041719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.99 or 0.00222959 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00088348 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,599,220 coins and its circulating supply is 75,599,949 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

