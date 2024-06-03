Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $85.67 million and approximately $530,970.14 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,447.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00675794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00122144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.03 or 0.00223574 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00062942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00089211 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,589,770 coins and its circulating supply is 75,590,526 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

