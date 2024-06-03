Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 258,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth Company Profile
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Equity Commonwealth
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.