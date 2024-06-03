Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 258,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 39.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 85,043 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 943,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,550 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

