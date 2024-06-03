Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $671.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $669.00 to $671.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $872.81.

EQIX opened at $762.98 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Equinix by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

