Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is Presima Securities ULC’s 2nd Largest Position

Presima Securities ULC cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 8.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $37,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Equinix by 277.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,493,000 after acquiring an additional 90,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equinix by 54.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $48,940,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $761.17. 61,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,398. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $764.36 and a 200 day moving average of $805.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.